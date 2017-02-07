Transcript for Fireworks victims spread message of safety

As we head into the holiday we want to turn to the dangers of fireworks. A police chief, ABC's erielle reshef is on the set with the story. Erielle, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Cecilia and Dan. Fourth of July weekend means food, fanfare and of course, the fireworks but this beloved American tradition can turn dangerous as it did for a police chief in Pennsylvania. A frightening encounter with fireworks. Now a warning on this holiday weekend. Police chief Michael Diebold, an experienced fireworks company owner losing part of his arm in a mortar mishap. I had an unexpected explosion. Next thing I was on the ground. From there it was just trauma and yelling for help. Reporter: The 39-year-old officer still recovering at university of Pittsburgh medical center. That's a thing that can happen to anybody no matter how safe or careful you are. It is something danger rouse. Reporter: Last year another cautionary tale. A faulty fuse launched shrapnel into his eye four years of shooting machine guns and being in parliament's way and never even came close to an injury like that. Reporter: And New York giants defensive end Jason Pierre Paul losing several fingers while attempting to set off a firework. In a split second it blew off my whole hand. Now working to spread safety awareness. Fireworks contributing to 11,000 injuries treated in emergency rooms in 2016. Laws for operating them varying from state to state and by type. This video showing the hazards. So before the fireworks fun this fourth, remember, never relight a dud. Always have a water source nearby. And make sure used fireworks are completely extinguished. More than 30% of the fireworks-related injuries last year were in children younger than 15 years old so officials say never let kids handle fireworks and, of course, leave the professional fireworks to the professionals. Enjoy those pretty displays sitting on a nice blanket on the grass. Watching that video makes me think leave it all to the professionals. I think so but I love the fireworks, I do have to say. A good timely reminder for all of us. Speaking of firework, the

