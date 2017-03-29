-
Now Playing: How Mara Schiavocampo burned the most calories while inside metabolic chamber
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' goes inside a metabolic chamber
-
Now Playing: Severe storms batter Texas, Oklahoma
-
Now Playing: New fallout in House investigation of alleged Russia election meddling
-
Now Playing: Gov. Chris Christie reacts to Russia election investigation
-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton takes aim at Trump administration
-
Now Playing: Video shows passenger jet catch fire in Peru
-
Now Playing: 3 teen burglary suspects killed during robbery
-
Now Playing: Gymnasts testify before Congress about sex abuse claims
-
Now Playing: Wells Fargo bank debuts new cardless ATM machines
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin says he 'fell in love' with Tina Fey at 1st meeting
-
Now Playing: Emma Thompson opens up about eating disorders in the film industry
-
Now Playing: Fitness trackers put to the test inside a metabolic chamber
-
Now Playing: The most caring big companies
-
Now Playing: Katie Holmes dishes on 'The Kennedys'
-
Now Playing: Jack Hanna brings a surprise animal live to 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Severe storm systems rip across the South
-
Now Playing: House intel chair won't recuse himself in Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Trump goes on Twitter rant about Clintons, health care
-
Now Playing: Stocks on losing streak after GOP health care defeat