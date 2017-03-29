Fitness trackers put to the test inside a metabolic chamber

More
ABC News' Mara Schiavocampo shares more from her experience inside a metabolic chamber.
4:42 | 03/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fitness trackers put to the test inside a metabolic chamber

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46435055,"title":"Fitness trackers put to the test inside a metabolic chamber","duration":"4:42","description":"ABC News' Mara Schiavocampo shares more from her experience inside a metabolic chamber.","url":"/GMA/video/fitness-trackers-put-test-inside-metabolic-chamber-46435055","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.