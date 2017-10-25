Transcript for Flake joins Corker in rebuking Trump

First new developments overnight in Washington. The senate was up late. Vice president pence cast deciding vote to repeal a rule that makes it easier to sue banks or credit card companies and the shock waves still being felt after two Republican senators blasted president trump. Senator flake will join us in a moment. He said yesterday enough is enough. He called the president reckless and Tennessee senator bock corker accused the president of debasing the presidency. Mary Bruce, all the reaction coming in on capitol hill. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Well, we are witnessin an astounding public indictment of the integrity of a sitting president for members of his own party. Senator Jeff flake said he cannot be complicit to the president's outrage which is reckless, outrageous and undig if I need. This morning on capitol hill. A widening war within the Republican party. We must stop predepdzing that the degradation of our politics and the conduct of some in our executive branch are Normal. They are not Normal. Reporter: On Tuesday Arizona senator Jeff flake announced he will not run for re-election declaring he cannot work with the leader he finds dangerous to democracy. I rise today to say, enough. Reporter: Flake a longtime critic of president trump said his decision was a matter of duty and conscience. We have fooled ourselves for long enough that a pif sought to governing is right around the corner. A return to civility and stability right behind it. We know better than that. Reporter: But this morning some of the president's allies are celebrating flake's departure. Sources close to Steve Bannon who has declared war on trump's opponents say his reaction crushed him. Another day, another scalp. But flake is not alone. Senator Bob corker, another top Republican not seeking re-election is also unloading on the president. I think that the worst of it is going to be just the whole debasing, if you will, of our nation. You think the president is debasing the nation. I don't think there's any question. Reporter: It all comes as the president is trying to unite the party around tax reform. Mr. President, any comment on senator corker? Reporter: But the infighting is overshadowing his agenda. Does any of this make the president pause and wonder if he is doing anything wrong? If he bears any responsibility? I think that they were not likely to be re-elected and I think that shows that the support is more behind this president than it is those two individuals. Reporter: But Republican leader Mitch Mcconnell says he regrets flake's decision praising him as a fine man who brought high principles to the senate and Mcconnell's job may be getting more difficult. Senate Republicans have a two-vote majority and have you two top Republicans with little to lose and little incentive to fall in line behind the president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.