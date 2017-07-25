Flash floods cause damage across the country

More
At least 10 drivers were rescued in Birmingham, Alabama, while in Arizona a human chain formed to rescue hikers stranded by flash floods.
1:45 | 07/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flash floods cause damage across the country

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48831614,"title":"Flash floods cause damage across the country","duration":"1:45","description":"At least 10 drivers were rescued in Birmingham, Alabama, while in Arizona a human chain formed to rescue hikers stranded by flash floods.","url":"/GMA/video/flash-floods-damage-country-48831614","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.