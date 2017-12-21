Transcript for Fliers warned about packed airports ahead of Christmas

major role in holiday travel. 51 million Americans expected to fly during the holidays as we showed you that line at Chicago's o'hare, the line is growing and David Kerley is at Reagan national in D.C. Also busy and see the lines right behind you. Reporter: Yes, absolutely. This is kind of the peak more the morning rush and folks have been getting in for their flights taking off this morning. Today and tomorrow the very busy days before Christmas as folks try to get home for the holidays, about a 3.5% increase in the number of travelers this year compared to last year, and, of course, the busiest places are going to be these TSA lines, in fact, TSA tells us they're expecting about 20% more travelers coming through their spots. The busiest airports, guess it, Atlanta, where we had the probm with the power outage and caused problems across the country. December 26 will be particularly bad there, the day after Christmas, L.A.X., plan for extra security tomorrow and more travelers could mean longer lines at the TSA security lines. Part of the reason are new requirements about electronic devices, anything bigger than a cell phone has to be taken out. Now, you won't get that in the precheck line but they may ask you to take it out of your bag, Tom. If they don't it's because it's being phased in. Don't be surprised if they don't ask right away. We saw that wild headline about American airlines and a scheduling glitch that left some flights without pilots over the holidays. Did they resolve that issue? Reporter: Yes, Americans telling us they have using reserve pilots and the reason it's continued into the holiday season is that they have to assign them 24 hours before the flight and say it's taken care of. All of the airlines are worried about the weather but so far as ginger showed us it may not be that bad. We'll see. Reserve pilots. Hope they have enough. Amy. From the airways to the highways nearly 100 million

