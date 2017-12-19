Transcript for Flight delays continue after Atlanta airport blackout

They are getting things back up and running after that travel nightmare. A power outage bringing the world's busiest airport to a screeching halt for 11 long hours affecting thousands of passengers. Many of whom are still feeling the effects and ABC's Marcus Moore is there with the latest. Marcus, good morning to you. Reporter: Well, Paula, good morning to you. The flights are back up and running here at hartsfield-jackson and still see the impacts. Absolutely a sea of bags here in the delta baggage claim. It really is an astonishing thing to see row after row of bags covering the airport floor waiting to be claimed. This is the remnants of that massive power outage that canceled 1500 flights over the past couple of days and also stranded thousands of passengers in the terminals but good thus this morning, the airport is up and running at 100% and so far we've only seen a handful of cancellations and delays as a result of that power outage and this as people try to get to their final destinations and hearing some may not be able to fly out on Thursday and when you look around at this suddenly I'm thinking of poke da travel bag isn't a bad idea to find it. You always want it to be not so subtle. That is coming your way. Thanks for your reporting. We switch gears to a celebration of sorts of one of the greatest basketball players

