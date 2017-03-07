Flight erupts into flames upon landing

More
The engine of a United Express flight was seen catching fire upon landing at Denver International Airport, prompting the emergency evacuation of nearly 60 passengers.
1:24 | 07/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flight erupts into flames upon landing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48412063,"title":"Flight erupts into flames upon landing","duration":"1:24","description":"The engine of a United Express flight was seen catching fire upon landing at Denver International Airport, prompting the emergency evacuation of nearly 60 passengers. ","url":"/GMA/video/flight-erupts-flames-landing-48412063","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.