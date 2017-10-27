Transcript for Flight forced to make emergency landing: 'We lost an engine'

Now to a close call in the sky overnight a delta flight from Atlanta Tom Amsterdam forced to make an emergency landing and ABC's Eva pilgrim has more on that story. Eva, there were pretty chilling words from the pilot. Reporter: Yeah, we lost an engine. That's the last thing you want to hear when you are flying over the ocean but that's exactly what happened to delta flight 70 from Atlanta to Amsterdam. Take a listen. Delta 7-0, Roger, and we just lost the engine. You in full control of your aircraft. Yes, sir, we're just dealing with the engine failure. Reporter: The airbus 330 was more than halfway, about 4 1/2 hours into the 8-hwur flight crossing the atlantic when it was forced to turn around and make the two-hour trek to make an emergency landing in Newfoundland, Canada, the plane landing safely and delta saying overnight it wasn't engine failure but experienced an engine performance issue. The passengers we spoke to from last night's flight telling us we were glad to make it to the ground. They are waking up still in that plane on the tarmac. They have been in that plane since 3:30 yesterday afternoon. They tell us that their new plane has landed. It is parked behind them but no word at this hour when they will be en route to Amsterdam. Guys. All right, Eva, thanks so much. I'm sure they're happy to be on terra firma. How calm that pilot sounded. Knew to the day apple fans

