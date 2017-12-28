Transcript for Flight's mid-air U-turn could result in criminal charges

We want to move now to the airport security scare, raising questions about safety in the skies after a tokyo-bound plane was forced to turn around mid flight when an unauthorized passenger was found on board. John legend and Chrissy Teigen were delayed a total of 15 hours. Matt Gutman is at L.A.X. To tell us what happened. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Sources tell us which was likely not a mistake. They say one of two brothers with very similar names likely used a duplicate boarding pass to get on the plane, and then flight attendants didn't realize they had a possible stowaway on board until the flight was halfway to Tokyo, which is one reason they are calling this the flight to nowhere. This morning, the FBI is weighing criminal charges against a pair of brothers who somehow got on flight 175, los Angeles to Tokyo, using a single boarding pass. The so-called flight to nowhere took off from Los Angeles at noon on Wednesday and just four hours later, boomeranged back when flight attendants discovered the possible stowaway. It turned out to be a 4,000-mile detour. Overnight, we learned the brothers have nearly identical names and used a duplicate boarding pass. One had a legitimate ticket for flight 175, and the other brother had a legitimate ticket to Tokyo, but on a different flight on a different airline. Once we get those answers, then you can kind of reverse engineer the process and make sure you don't let that occur again. Reporter: And overnight, 16 hours delayed, that plane finally unloaded 208 very frustrated passengers in Tokyo. Mostly tired and pretty angry. Pretty upset. Definitely disappointed. Reporter: ABC news was there meeting honeymooners. There's no competition to give us back that day. Reporter: There was also a very prominent tweeter, supermodel Chrissy Teigen. Thank you for this awesome vacation, babe. Reporter: Her tweet storm went viral. Now she is asking, I just need to know why we couldn't have flown to Tokyo, and et settled this one person's mistake? The company apologized for passengers' inconvenience. Now being a stowaway is a federal crime. It's punishable by up to five years in prison, and federal authorities are poring over surveillance video. But the airline could face hefty fines for allowing that passenger on board, and failing to make an accurate head count. They have offered all those passengers a $265 or thereabout voucher. If you are in the middle seat, I don't know if that cuts it. Thank you. Now to the dramatic rescue caught on bodycam.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.