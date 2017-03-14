Transcript for Flights, trains canceled amid Northeast winter storm

the New York airports are closed creating a lot of problems for the midwest as well. Airlines racing to de-ice planes and canceled thousands of flights and David Kerley is at Reagan national airport with the details. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, George. Not just New York, it is a near shutdown of flights all up and down and here is the story. Look at this. Canceled here in Washington and look over this shoulder, this is a ghost town. The airlines moved jets out of the northeast airports waiting for the storm to blow through. Take a look at this. Pictures we took here in Washington just a little while ago. You can see the Gates are empty but the snowplows are out and they are working this morning trying to stay ahead of that snow so that when it stops, the jets can fly back in. Already, more than 5400 flights have been canceled with the major airlines, American, southwest and united canceling all of their flights in and out of New York City. Now, this morning the storm is hitting Washington, Baltimore and philly as you saw from ginger moving harder into new York and Boston, only a couple of flights expected out of the Boston area later today and it's not just in the northeast, this misery map from flight aware shows it from yesterday which we will see again today and that's when you cancel the flights in the east coast, the domino effect will affect the west coast, L.A., New York, elsewhere, as well. And don't forget about the rail lines. Is sell la has been canceled between New York and Boston and service between Washington, D.C. Modified as well. Any sense of how long it will take to get back to Normal? Reporter: They're waiting for the snow to end and that's where they're keeping everything cleaned and bring the aircraft in as quickly as possible through tomorrow probably into Thursday, George. Okay, David, thanks very

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.