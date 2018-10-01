New flooding concerns as rain continues in Southern California

ABC News' Kanya Whitworth reports from Burbank where cars have been swept away and some residents are under mandatory evacuation orders.
3:00 | 01/10/18

Transcript for New flooding concerns as rain continues in Southern California
pictures, thank you. The rain has stopped but the worst may not be over. There are new concerns about flooding as all that water overwhelmed systems that were put in place to protect neighborhoods. Kayna Whitworth is seeing the consequences firsthand in Burbank this morning. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Yeah, we sure are, Michael. Good morning to you and I want to show you the power of these floodwaters and mudslides, these cars were sent rushing down the road mud almost up to the windows and if you continue to walk with me, there's another car here unrecognizable totally mangled by the tree. Firefighters don't want us to go up the road any further into this neighborhood. Residents this this area are under a mandatory evacuation order but if we send you above with our drone, you can actually see all of the runoff, the mud and water busting through those Gates right there. Now, we spoke with a homeowner who said that he got the evacuation order and it was just five minutes later there was a six-foot wall of water rushing down his street. Michael. And, kayna, theseers may be too powerful for debris basin at the base of the hills. Is that correct? Reporter: Michael, that's exactly right. So, yes, that's exactly right. The debris basins are set up to catch just that. Debris. They're much smaller than Daniels which are meant to retain water so with all of this rain, authorities are concerned that the debris basin up in these hills right here might not hold. And if it breaks it would be absolutely mayhem for everyone in this neighborhood. Michael. All right, thank you so much, kayna.

