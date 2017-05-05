Transcript for Florida judge blasts college football coach

Back now with our big board. Lease start with the video that's raising an important question. Should college coaches be held accountable for their players off-field behavior? This video shows a Tampa judge blasting south Florida's new head football coach Charlie strong during a bond hearing for one of his players charged with sexual battery. Here's a look. Coach strong, if you are listening and the last couple of months there have been two arrests of your players, very violent felonies. I would implore you to think long and hard about whether being head coach at usf is a good fit for you before any other members of this community have to suffer at the hands of one of your players. ESPN's Jeremy Schaap joins us now and, Jeremy, first of all, and not trying to defend any type of situation here, what the player did or alleged of doing can horrible. Coach strong has only been there since December, it's not a player he has recruited or a program he knows but still that being said, the words from the judge are really being felt. Yeah, very harsh words, this video went viral the other day because of what the judge had to say and the fact as you mentioned, robin, that Charlie strong's only been there a few months and he has a reputation as a disciplinarian at his time at Texas and Louisville. The judge said she is now ashamed of her diploma from usf where she graduated a number of years ago, so, you know, this one is multifaceted. You've got a judge who's an alumnus from the school where the player plays, you've got a coach that just got there as you said didn't recruit these guys, the question, what responsibility he has for the actions, not only of this player but of another player arrested at the end of March in a violent incident, a road rage incident. Those are questions that everybody is asking. And the judge has recused herself from the case. Yes and I think you make a very valid point, robin. But, Jeremy, whenever these coaches take on these kid, when they recruit the kids they become the parents of the kids so do you think there is a responsibility for coaches who are at these programs who bring these players in to be accountable and held accountable for their off-field actions. Well, in general Michael, I think there is such a responsibility and most cases coaches recognize that. It is different from the head of the literature department. He doesn't have to have or she feel the same apartment of responsibility for a student who's majoring in that field of study. But coaches recruit these kid, they bring them to campus. You know, it's kind of in loco parents situation they are acting as their parents at the school. But we've seen this, this is an old story. This isn't a new story, Michael. You remember, Tom Osborne at Nebraska. We've got art Briles more recently at Baylor, Barry Switzer at Oklahoma in the late '80s, all coaches who got into trouble for the behavior of their players. All right, Jeremy Schaap, thank you so much, man.

