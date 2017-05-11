Transcript for Florida State University pledge's death sparks investigation, suspension of fraternity

We move to Florida where an FSU fraternity finds itself suspended as police investigate the death of a pledge. Police say the 20-year-old died after a party. Reporter: Another college frat party turned fatal. A pledge found dead. This time, at Florida state. It's once again raising tough questions about Greek life, alcohol, and hazing. This morning, a Florida state university fraternity shut down. A pledge found dead. After a night of partying. Unfortunately, hen medical emergency personnel got here, along with TPD, they determined the person to be deceased. All attempts to revive the person were unsuccessful. Reporter: The fraternity through an offcampus house party here Thursday night. 10:30 Friday norng, the brothers call for help. Police find 20-year-old Andrew coffee dead inside the home. FSU's vice president waiting on more details. Releasing a statement saying we will work closely with the Tallahassee police department. This incident, the latest in a string of tragedies to hit the Greek community. Just last week, refiling previously dismiss charges against brothers at Penn state. 19-year-old Timothy piazza was found unconscious after apparently falling head first down a flight of stairs after what authorities are calling an alcohol-fueled hazing ritual the brothers waited 12 hours before calling 911. None of the brothers have entered pleas on the new charges. Less than a month ago in Louisiana, the brothers of phi delta theta were led away. After the death of max Gruver. His blood alcohol level .495. Six times above the legal driving limit. In the past, pi kappa phi were sanctioned before. The national office put the fraternity through a remedial action plan. Still a lot of questions about what the cause of death was. And overall questions about Greek life on campus. Eva, thank you. Want to take a look at new

