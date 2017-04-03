Transcript for Flu season may pose risk to children

And welcome back, everyone. In today's "Weekend download" we're still in the thick of flu season and many parts of the country and I recently sat down with parenting expert Denise Albert of moms.com for some creative ideas on how to handle a child sick from school. Denise, great to have you here. Thank you. This is ramp apartment. A sick kid at home. How do we ensure they're comfortable not yet overwhelmed when they return to school. You want to make sure they do their actual schoolwork. Kids these days can be in touch consistently. They have to e-mail their friends and can probably e-mail their teacher. Get their work but also my son was home sick yesterday. He was able to do a lot of his work online. He has math apps from his classroom. He can play chess online. You want to schedule a time that they do their work during the day. My son is a big negotiator so we said 1:20 is the time to do the work. You don't want to wait till the end of the day when they're not feeling well and tired. Keep them on a schedule especially to do that homework. When they're feeling better yet too sick to go out and play what do you do. So many educational movies and so many ways to have movies at home. A great educational film is "Hidden figures." My son just watched it and wanted to learn. He learned I think more watching this film than he would have at a day in school. He wanted to Google all of the women and see what their careers were after the film. He wanted to study more about Neil Armstrong and John Glenn and learned so much one day being at home. Great idea for an educational movie. They want to stay home and play video games. How do you balance. I do 30 minutes on, 30 minutes off which is probably too much but on a sick day I think it's okay. You want to manage the technology and really important for the kids to know they're not staying home to play on their phones, to play on their apps, to play on computers unless it's educational. There's so much educational online these days so as parents I think it's our job to make sure if they're going to be connected to do it in a way where they're learning. Love it, Denise, great advice. Thank you very much for joining

