-
Now Playing: Roger Ailes out as Fox News Chairman
-
Now Playing: Former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes dead at 77: report
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: Bargains on summer must-haves
-
Now Playing: Fmr. Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes is dead: Report
-
Now Playing: Consumer Reports releases their top picks for sunscreens
-
Now Playing: Parents with 2 young kids obsessed with electronic devices get an intervention
-
Now Playing: Stock market plunges amid Washington uncertainty
-
Now Playing: Protesters block Tulsa intersection after cop acquitted in shooting of unarmed black man
-
Now Playing: SUV gets stuck in surf on the Jersey Shore
-
Now Playing: Coal miners react to Trump in 'The Basin' trailer
-
Now Playing: A single mom embraces life after being fired from her job of 50 years
-
Now Playing: Deadly tornados hit the heartland
-
Now Playing: A violent brawl outside the Turkish embassy in Washington, D.C.
-
Now Playing: Video captures students being pepper sprayed at an Ohio school
-
Now Playing: The search for a hit-and-run driver who may have caused a school bus crash
-
Now Playing: Chelsea Manning released from military prison
-
Now Playing: Car drives through store in Arizona
-
Now Playing: Race error tacks on extra half-mile for marathon runners
-
Now Playing: Jewish headstones vandalized in Philadelphia for 2nd time this year
-
Now Playing: Teen athlete dies after football conditioning, school says