Transcript for Foreigner performs 'Feels Like the First Time' live on 'GMA'

"Jukebox heroes." I'm, of course, talking about living legends foreigner celebrating 40 years as one of rock's biggest and most popular bands. Welcome, you guys. The crowd is so excited. Amy robach is fully fist pumping back there. I want to ask you, Mick, let's St go over this. Debuting in 1977, ten platinum album, recording some of the biggest songs. We all know the words. How does it feel today, 2017 to still be going strong? Feels like the first time. Yes! Trick question. You got it. You got it right. Kelly, I want to ask you to celebrate 40 years of foreigner you have a career spanning compilation called "40." Two-cd set, chronology of the band from the beginning up to now along with some new stuff and it's going on sale on the 26th and that goes along with our celebration of the 40th anniversary tour starts in July 11th in Syracuse with cheap trick and Jason Bonham. The led accept Palestinian experience so like the full '70s situation. This week live nation is letting tickets go for $20 across all 50 of their tours including ours. Well, let's get a little sampling, shall right now, everybody, who is ready to hear foreigner? Off their new compilation "40" hits stores, the classic ""Feels like the first time". ???

