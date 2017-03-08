Transcript for 2 found dead after school building collapses

This morning we have new details about that tragic explosion at a Minneapolis high school. A gas leak collapsing part of the building killing at least two people trapping others inside. ABC's Alex Perez has the latest. Reporter: Overnight authorities working to secure the scene of that explosion that gutted part of this school building. We have windows that were blown out, flames and fire and building collapse. Reporter: 10:20 Wednesday morning administrators and students were inside at minnehaha academy in Minneapolis, basketball and cross-country practice had just wrapped up when the massive blast went off reducing the middle of portion of the building to rubble. There was a huge explosion, smoke went up, knocked most of us kind of back. Reporter: The explosion authorities say ignited when a crew accidentally pierced a gas line. Another staff said, hey, you know, we're smelling gas. We need everybody out and it was literally seconds after that that there was a big explosion. Reporter: First responders rushing in searching for survivors. Outside frantic parents desperate for any information on their kids. Nine adultss rushed to the hospital. Very lucky. Would have been dramatically worse if school was in session. Reporter: This man walked out alive as he reunited with his wife. This is a day of extraordinary heard heartbreak in Minneapolis. Recovering the body of school janitor John Carlson. Also killed in the explosion school receptionist Ruth berg. ??? overnight, a vigil remembering the woman who had worked at the school for 17 years. And investigators say in some ways they are very lucky. Had this happened just a few weeks from now the school would have beening paid with students getting ready for the start of the school year. It is still so sad, okay, Alex, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.