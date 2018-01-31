Transcript for The founder of Smart Dating Academy shares her top dating tips

So Valentine's day is just two weeks away and if one of your new year's resolutions was to find love, we've got the ticket for you. Dating coach Bela Gandhi is here with us now to help you as part of our simply a better you series partnering with splenda. Take a look. It's been four weeks since smart dating academy founder Bela Gandhi gave Christie's online dating profile a much needed makeover. Since then the 31-year-old has dramatically changed the way she uses dating sites. I'm actually pleasantly surprised. I never expected to meet so many incredible men. To keep the positive momentum going, Christie caught up with Bela at the four seasons in Chicago for a quick coaching session? As we get closer to Valentine's day, you know, the numbers with online dating continue to peak. There's till going to be an amazing robust number of people online. Reporter: To find that perfect match Bela recommends making a ghq or good husband quality list. First start by naming the qualities you're looking for in a partner. My dream guy is happy and adventurous. Reporter: Then make a separate list of the people who make you the happiest. My mother is so kind and she's very nurturing. Reporter: Bela says some of the things you may be looking for in a partner are not as important as how ha person makes you feel. Someone that's positive. Someone that makes you feel good about you versus just focusing on, wow, he's really cute. So great to have Bela, the founder of smart dating academy with us. Are you ready? All right. Our panel members are audience members and you guys are going to give your opinion on dating scenarios. If you think it's good, go for green. Not so good, go for the red. And here we go. So, you went on three great date, right, and then the other person that was on your date wants you to delete your dating profile and be exclusive. Green flag or red flag? I'm going red. Oh, you guys are smart. It is definitely a red flag. Very good. Look, anybody that wants to pull you off the market in three dates, it's too fast and furious and fast and furious does what, it flames out so that is a definite red flag. Nice work, guys. You know what I meant to ask you, should have asked you before I get to the next scenario, what is your number one piece of dating advice? So refresh your online profile on a weekly basis. Most people don't know this. Right, but all of the dating sites, their algorithms work a lot like Google and favor people that are making changes and often so every week. I didn't know that. Change up one photograph. Change up a little bit of text and you'll start to see it's like how do you get ranked on page one or two versus page 100? Change it up and watch how you're going to start to get like, messages, it's all good. That's great. I'm glad I asked. Back to you guys. Everybody, get involved. So on your first date you discover that you and your date have different opinions on politics. Is that a red flag or a green flag? I'm going green. I would -- We can all have different opinions. I like the slow red, the red/green. I would say that's a qualified green flag. Right? Yeah. You can have -- you can have differing political beliefs. If the first date is fun and having like a healthy fun banter and debate about it it's definitely a green flag, but if you guys sit on different sides of the fences and knock out drag out fight it is a red flag. Millions of couples navigate a lot of differences, that's how you'll compromise and be flexible too. Okay. All right. We have time for one more. So you're on six different dating sites and apps. Is that a green flag or a red flag? What do you all think? Ooh, mixed. Like Christmas, red and green. It seems like you need to focus. You need to focus. A red flag. Take that five or six or eight or ten. Our clients come in with so many, slim it down to one or two or you're going to have dating ADHD. How will you be able to focus on anything if you're on six or seven. Bring it down to one or two at the same time and make it fluid. Every 30 days China it up and we have a new course that we put out if you like this, ten mistakes you're making in your everyday dating life. You saved us from mistakes. Thank you guys for participating and Bela, we thank you. Everyone in our audience is going home with a gift card for your next coffee date. This is our --

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.