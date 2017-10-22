Former Fox news anchor settled a sexual harassment claim for $32 million

More
Bill O'Reilly settled the claim and weeks later, Fox news opted to renew his million dollar contract.
2:50 | 10/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Fox news anchor settled a sexual harassment claim for $32 million

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50641929,"title":"Former Fox news anchor settled a sexual harassment claim for $32 million","duration":"2:50","description":"Bill O'Reilly settled the claim and weeks later, Fox news opted to renew his million dollar contract.","url":"/GMA/video/fox-news-anchor-settled-sexual-harassment-claim-32-50641929","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.