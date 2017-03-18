France's quick response to security incident

More
ABC News contributor Matt Olsen breaks down the country's response to the incident at Orly Airport.
1:58 | 03/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for France's quick response to security incident

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46221649,"title":"France's quick response to security incident","duration":"1:58","description":"ABC News contributor Matt Olsen breaks down the country's response to the incident at Orly Airport.","url":"/GMA/video/frances-quick-response-security-incident-46221649","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.