Transcript for Fraternity banned for 10 years after pledge's death

We turn to new fallout from a hazing death. A judge is now banned the fraternity from Pennsylvania for ten years and three fraternity brothers are facing jail time after the death of a pledge in 2013. ABC's Diane Macedo is here with the story. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. Not only were the fraternity brothers sentenced in the case but the fraternity itself was also sentenced and now the case is not only impacting the whole state of Pennsylvania, but it could set a precedent nationwide. A fray is banned in the state of Pennsylvania and four members face up to two years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2013 hazing death of 19-year-old Michael Deng. Having spoke with each and every one of them I don't doubt for a second that there is remorse on behalf of each and every one of them. Reporter: Pi delta psi prohibited from operating anywhere in the state for ten years meaning its chapters at Penn state and Carnegie Mellon will be shut down. Attributed to injuries from being repeatedly tackled by fraternity members during a rich wh ritual at a rented home and waited more than an hour before getting help. There shouldn't have been any delay and yet there was and then afterwards there was a cover-up. Reporter: The decision is having ramifications for other victims of hazing, as well. Pennsylvania's attorney general agreed on Monday to take over the Penn state hazing case that left Timothy piazza dead in 2017. He fell down a flight of stairs. His parents put out a statement saying in order for there to be real and meaningful change, prosecutors and the court systems throughout the country need to take a tougher stance on these types of crimes. And Penn state said they've implemented some changes to increase safety and we reached out to Baruch college but so far no response. Thanks so much.

