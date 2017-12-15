Transcript for Fraternity faces criminal indictment after alleged hazing

Now to backlash growing after fraternities across the country over concerns about hazing. An entire fraternity at the university of Houston has now been indicted. ABC's gio Benitez is here with the latest. Good morning, gio. Good morning. The university's applauding this saying hazing is hazing and simply unacceptable. A pi kappa alpha chapter slapped with those charges this morning. This morning, an alleged hazing incident at the university of Houston leading to a criminal indictment against an entire fraternity. We want thiso serve notice that to all the universities, the fraternities, the students, their parents, that hazing is a crime and hazing will be prosecuted. Reporter: The indictment accused the university's pi kappa alpha chapter of forcing a pledge to go without food, drink and sleep during a three-day ritual last year. Fraternity members allegedly tackling him in the dark, according to prosecutors, the unnamed freshman was hospitalized with a lacerated spleen. I get it it's a frat and there is a process of joining but also a line you got to draw. Reporter: Ray Anne and Steven Gruver spoke about the tragic consequences that can happen when that line is crossed. Their 18-year-old son max died in an alleged hazing ritual at Louisiana state university. Ten members of the university's fidelity that chapter are facing charges. Nobody can physically drink that much. You can't. You have to be forced to drink it. It's terrible. How is making your brother doing all these things and humiliating them a brotherhood. Reporter: None of the students involved in the university of Houston incident face individual charges. Instead, officials are going after the fraternity's chapter. I do think the national organizations have a responsibility to make sure their members are upholding the values and not participating in hazing. Reporter: They are suspending the fraternity until 2023 and the fraternity's national organization is distancing itself from that local chapter. Also suspending them. Meanwhile, in the lsu case lawyers for the students have denied that their clients participated in any inappropriate conduct or hazing. All these things are so avoidable. Easily avoidable. It keeps happening. All right, thank you, gio.

