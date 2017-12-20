Transcript for Fraternity members may face criminal charges in pledge's death

Good to see you. Let's send back to you. The latest fallout from a fraternity death. It supported evidence against charges that caused Andrew coff Coffey's death. In the search for answers a grand jury interviewing witnesses. That grand jury encouraging authorities to pursue criminal charges saying that many of the brothers seemed rehearsed and were more concerned about getting in trouble than they were about trying to save his life. 20-year-old Andrew Coffey, a pi kappa phi pledge at Florida state university was found dead inside this house after an off-campus frat party this past November. His blood alcohol nearly seven times the legal limit to drive. Court documents now revealing the only people at the party, two strippers, the pi Kap pledges and his new big brothers. He passed out after drinking large amounts of liquor straight from the bottle. They claim he fell asleep snoring loudly but when a pledge went to wake him he didn't have a pulse. Phone records show the pledge called and texted five frat members prior to calling 911. Unfortunately when medical emergency personnel got here, they determined the person to be deceased. Reporter: Overnight a grand jury found there is enough evidence to file criminal charge in the 20-year-old's death but that it's been impossible to complete the investigation because of majority of the other pledges and fraternity brothers are not cooperating. The case has been handed to the state attorney general. Are we adjust at a point where we're trying to figure out how do you convince these very intelligent millennials that people are dying every year because of these behaviors. 48 of the 88 are refusing to speak to investigators. FSU suspending the fraternity and has a temporarily ban on all Greek actives on campus. The state attorney general saying people will be charged but they want to make sure the right people get the appropriate charges and a new grand jury empaneled the first week of January. Stunning amount of alcohol? A lot and a lot of boys there. Thanks very much.

