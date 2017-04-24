Transcript for French election heads to runoff with outsider candidates

their nuclear capability. The United States is closely watching what's going on over there in France as the election there, protests are erupting overnight. Voters rejecting their country's major political parties. It's a race that could reshape Europe and have major implications back here in the U.S. ABC's Alex Marquardt is in Paris with that story for us. Reporter: Good morning, robin. This was a major test not just for France but for Europe and really the brand of populism that president trump rode into office. This was a loud rejection of politics as usual. Here we have two candidates, both outsiders, neither from mainstream political parties with wildly opposing views. On the one hand, emanumanuel mar macron, just 39 years old. He's had a proeurope message. In fact, president Obama called him just a few days from the election. On the other hand you have marine LE pen, compared to president trump, vowing to crack down on illegal immigration, sending a strong anti-islamic message, including banning the Muslim head scarf here in the streets of France. Now, the European impacts have reacted favorably, opening up across the board, an indication that they think macron is going to win. There's a saying in France that in the first election you vote with your heart, the second with your head. There's a belief that many will rally around macron to defeat LE pen. Let's talk more about this with U.N. Ambassador Nikki

