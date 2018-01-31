Transcript for Full analysis of Trump's 1st State of the Union

Many more questions. Thanks very much. Now analysis from Mary Bruce, also our chief political analyst Matthew dowd and, Mary, let me begin with you. The president ending that mystery, nunes memo incredibly controversial. Looks like it's going to come out and will explode on capitol hill in part because they won't release the democratic rebuttal. Democrats have their own memo they want released. Republicans say they need more time to vet that so they won't be coming out at the same time. Overall Republicans say that this memo, those Republicans who want this out, say that it shows political bias that may have undermined the beginning of this investigation, may have called into question the integrity of the investigation, democratsay it's nothing more than a politil hit job. While the president says he wants that out, remember, just hours before the speech last night, the white house told us the president had not seen it and had not reviewed it yet. He said it's 100%. Let's talk about it more. Matthew dowd, you were back in the oval office yesterday, of course, you used to work for president George W. Bush but you met with president trump yesterday and he said something to you similar to what he was telling network anchors, he hoped this would be a unifying speech. Yeah, he related in the course of the conversation how he thought he was going to compromise on immigration and the Democrats would meet him and obviously reading that speech you didn't get any sense there was any room for compromise in that. I was thinking as we were leading in about this is the big -- the bad blood moon that's out -- the blue blood moon, the last time it was advisable was in the 1860s and I think we are as divided now as we were then back when that rose the last time in the United States. I think the president and even I think the Democrats would be -- it would be smart of them to look at what Lincoln said in 1862, his first joint session speech where he said the dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate for the stormy present. The pile of difficulties we must all meet at this occasion. I think both parties need to get out of the trench warfare and figure out a way to come together and solve these problems. Boy, it doesn't feel like it will happen any time soon, Mary, last night on immigration, sure doesn't look like a deal is possible before that deadline next week. No, tied up with a bow. They may get closer. You heard the president say what he put on the table is a fair compromise. That's not how Democrats see it. That's not even how many Republicans see it. You have this looming deadline coming. They don't seem to be any closer to finally getting this done and you have to think about all those dreamers that were in the audience last night listening to the president concerned about their fate, whether they could be facing deportation. The president said that could happen as soon as March 5th. Thank you very much.

