Transcript for Fyre Festival organizer says they took 'a big risk' and failed

We begin with the new details about the epic fire music festival fail. It was billed as a luxury, star-studded event. But it turned out to be a disaster. Adrienne is koering it all. It's become one of the most talked about dramas on social media. Fyre festival trending along with the hashtag, fyrej fraud. It was over before it really began. The site of what was supposed to be a music fest in paradise on lockdown. Vip guests stranded after paying thousands of dollars for an island getaway turned disaster. Now home. Without enjoying the glamour pro motors of the doomd fire festival promise period sflp the cull experience exceeds all expectations. It was about $4,000. We probably got closer to zero dollars. Reporter: The man who co-founded the event with a rapper explained himself. We took a big jump here. V-1 has failed. Reporter: He said they literally built a city on the private island in the Bahamas. He blames bad weather for the chaos. A big storm came through. Busted our water system. Affected half of the housing tents. Reporter: There were science this fateful trip was falling apart weeks before. The cater rer canceling. Headliner blink 182 pulling out. Commodations looked like a camp site. No electricity. No bathrooms. No running water. Nothing. Reporter: Vendors blind-sided. I don't know if I'm getting paid. I haven't gotten any word. Reporter: Organizers issuing this statement. We're highly apreer active of the Bahamas ministry of tourism for their support. We recognize and apologize for our shortcomings in the situation. A number of celebrity who is promoted fyr fest getting heat. Bella hadid. She said I feel so sorry and badly because this is something I couldn't stand by. This experience is not acceptable. We need to make it right. Reporter: We're told everybody is getting full refunds. People trolling the the attendees online. Saying we feel so sorry for you that your birken bag was stolen. No matter what their income tax bracket, they did not get what they paid for. It's getting nasty on every level. They say they're going to have this echblgt next year and are promising those who attended this year get vip passes. I know where I'll be next may. After the may pole, fire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.