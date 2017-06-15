Transcript for Gabby Giffords 'so sad' after GOP baseball shooting

We're back now with more on the congressional baseball shooting. I had the honor to sit down exclusively with former Arizona congresswoman gabby giffords who was seriously wounded in a mass shooting in 2011. Thankfully she has made a remarkable recovery but she still has difficulty speaking at times. I sat down with her and her husband mark Kelly to hear their inspirational message of support and strength. You both expressed your concerns in a very powerful statement saying it's not about being a Republican, not about being a Democrat, you said this shooting is an attack on all who serve and on all who participate in our democracy. What was your initial reaction when you heard about the shooting? I'm so sad. So sad. I think it's also an attack on democracy. Yeah. Just like in January 2011 and at the safeway grocery store, I mean that was an attack on democracy as well. That attack was the assassination attempt six years ago that left gabby giffords with a severe brain injury. Today she along with her husband mark Kelly have become passionate advocates for better gun control legislation. Stopping gun violence takes courage. I've seen great courage when my life was on the line. You travel the country and it's kind of like, wow, people are on this side and that side and trying to bring people together. What is your message? What is your thought on how we can bridge this divide in the country? Try to understand the people on the other side. Gabby was a Democrat who served in a Republican district and knows a lot about moderation and working across party lines. Now is the time to come together, be responsible. Democrats, Republicans everyone. And it's a challenging time for our country. I don't have to tell you there's been rhetoric on both sides of the aisle. Yes. There's been this feeling of a great divide in our country and some Republicans who are pointing to the heated rhetoric that's been directed toward president trump as one of the factors in the shooting. Gabby, what can we do to bring this country together? Democrats, Republicans. They need to work together. Work together. You know, understanding that we're all in this together and that we, you know, we need to kind of join together to solve our nation's problems. Remember, 2011, that was the last time that we had a shooting like we did yesterday and the way that they have been so vocal, both of them in getting the word out and to everyone is just hoping once -- can we just put aside differences and know that there are differences in philosophy and things like that but the heated rhetoric. Yeah, even if we have differences it's the way you talk about and the way you talk about the people you disagree with. That's what's got to get under control if that's the truth but always an honor to be in her presence.

