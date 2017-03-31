-
Now Playing: Touring Game of Thrones Filming Locations in Dubrovnik
-
Now Playing: 'Game of Thrones' star Finn Jones on his new 'Iron Fist' family
-
Now Playing: Julie Andrews and daughter Emma Walton Hamilton sing 'Sentimental Journey'
-
Now Playing: Julie Andrews says she's 'unbelievably lucky'
-
Now Playing: 'Feud' director Ryan Murphy on working with women over 40
-
Now Playing: Dan Stevens says Emma Watson was 'terrified' of him while shooting 'Beauty and the Beast'
-
Now Playing: Mandy Moore on almost giving up acting
-
Now Playing: Mandy Moore sings the song that inspired her to get into music
-
Now Playing: Bellamy Young of 'Scandal' sings 'Our Time'
-
Now Playing: 'Scandal' star on challenging Shonda Rhimes: 'I lost'
-
Now Playing: Mandy Moore on her new movie 'Tangled: Before Ever After'
-
Now Playing: Mandy Moore on Zachary Levi's impressive ad-libbing
-
Now Playing: Mandy Moore talks Rapunzel's message of empowerment
-
Now Playing: Mandy Moore talks about recording the voice of Rapunzel
-
Now Playing: Mandy Moore talks Rapunzel's hair
-
Now Playing: Allison Williams channels her inner Julie Andrews and sings 'My Favorite Things'
-
Now Playing: Allison Williams on what moviegoers might learn from 'Get Out'
-
Now Playing: 'Logan' star on everything to know about the film's villains
-
Now Playing: Oscar nominee Casey Affleck talks about his role in 'Manchester by the Sea'
-
Now Playing: Oscars 2017: Peter Travers offers his picks on who will and who should win