Transcript for Garth Brooks criticized for lip-synching at CMAs

We are back now with the fallout from last night's cma awards. Garth brooks taking home entertainer of the year for the sixth time but not without some controversy. So, Lara, what's going on with Mr. Brooks? So, Michael, it was not all smooth sailing for Garth brooks last night. We know he had a huge night winning entertainer of the year as you said, but he's catching a lot of flack for his performance of "Ask me how I know." Fans say they know that he was not really singing. They took to social media right away asking was he singing live. One writing, quote, my heart is broken. How could you lip-sync, another saying Garth brooks' lip-syncing not what entertainer of the year should do. Garth immediately responding after his big win taking it head on telling reporters backstage this. My voice is not there and you want to rep country music as best you can. There you have it. Garth taking it head on explaining his decision to use a track then it was a kiss for his wife Trish and the two said they would head out to celebrate at taco bell. I guess, Michael, this could have been garth-gate but it was not garthgate because Garth himself took it on head-on. You know what, for those of us who have seen him, he gives so much of himself whenever he performs. You brought up a good point. He was a bad lip-syncer because he never does it. The guy can really sing. He rarely -- You have to cut people slack when you have a tired voice. You can't perform at your best all the time. He still showed up. He did.

