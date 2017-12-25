Transcript for Garth Brooks performs 'What I'm Thankful For'

special performance on this Christmas morning and we couldn't think of anyone better to sing for you all than our dear friend, Garth brooks. Here he is with "What I'm thankful for." Very sweet. I just want to say happy holidays to everybody. The great things about great music is for me it's sometimes about how we should treat each other around the holidays but the truth is this is one of those songs that I think we should think about maybe 365 days of the year. ??? What I'm thankful for ain't on no list ??? ??? for it only in my heart exists ??? ??? for time has helped me understand ??? ??? the things I can't hold in my hand ??? ??? for those that came before my turn ??? ??? or from whom I've gathered lessons learned ??? ??? that light the path that lies ahead ??? ??? I see them as I bow my head ??? ??? I'm thankful for the lord above, the gift of his unending love ??? ??? the promise kept that there is so much more ??? ??? these are the things I'm thankful for ??? ??? for our children hear this prayer ??? ??? let love surround them everywhere ??? ??? and may their children's children know the one from whom all blessings flow ??? ??? and amidst the many presents we receive this holiday ??? ??? may we take a thoughtful second just to fold our hands

