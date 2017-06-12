Transcript for General Motors shopping app raises safety concerns

We are back with that new app raising concerns about distracted driving. GM is installing the marketplace app in millions of cars allowing drivers to shop for food, gas and more behind the wheel and Linzie Janis has the details. Tune A.M. 830. Reporter: From changing the radio station. Tuning to A.M. 830. Reporter: To monitoring your kids' driving habits. Family link will text you when they arrive at home, at work or their friend's house. Reporter: Cars are packed with sleek technology meant to make driving safer and more convenient. And soon you'll be able to shop from the comfort of your driver's seat. General motors releasing their marketplace app. Using 4G ltge connectivity they can order food on the go, find the closest gas station to save on fuel and make last-minute dinner reservations all from your car's dashboard. It's rolling out to nearly 4 million drivers over the next year and a half. But critics of the technology say it will only contribute to distracted driving. Which claimed nearly 3500 lives in 2016. I guarantee you what we'll see is an increase in fatalities, the numbers are going up even as we speak. But until we have fully self-driving cars we are still responsible for what we do behind the wheelrd according to aaa taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles the chances of a crash. GM says its app is limited to a few simple steps. Similar to finding and selecting a radio station. And overnight the carmaker telling ABC news in a statement, marketplace is designed to minimize manual interactions helping drivers keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel. Like all of our connected in-vehicle technology, marketplace was developed in accordance with the voluntary driver distraction guidelines adopted by car companies and GM's own stricting guiding principles. The national safety council tells ABC news drivers who think that they are safer with ha hands-free technology should think again. There is no research that shows hands-free technology is risk-free. The warnings out there. How is that a good thing? Make your reservations before you leave and get in your car. Hands-free is good, hands-free is bad. Please, just let us know eventually. That's all we ask for. Nothing. Resist the urge to multitank is the lesson from safety expert. Just drive. All right, thank you.

