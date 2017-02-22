Transcript for George Clooney speaks out about becoming a father

biggest role and that is the row of being a first-time father to twins and Jesse palmer, you're here with all the details. George Clooney speaking out for the first time seeing he and his wife haven't found out the sex of the babies and really don't want to know but experiences some first time baby nerves. It's a part he's played for decades like in "The descendants." And "One fine day." George Clooney as dad. Now, the 55-year-old opening up about becoming a father off screen after news broke earlier this month he is expecting twins with wife Amal seen stepping out in London Tuesday for the very first time since the big announcement. Her long red coat concealing any hint of a baby bump. Clooney sitting down with French TV that talk about his latest role, one that doesn't exactly come with a script. It's exciting and we're really happy and really excited and it's going to be an adventure. It's no secret that George was hot and single and everyone's favorite bachelor for a very long time and so to see him settle down getting ready to have kids for the first time is really exciting. Reporter: Once Hollywood's most eligible bachelor Clooney tied the knot with Amal in 2014 at 53 and admits being a first time dad later in life has made him the butt of his friends' jobs. There's a table of eight guys and all their kids are away in college and we're sitting there and they're all being supportive. It's going to be fun -- you'll be great. You'll love it then it got quiet and all started making baby crying like aaagh and the whole table just busted up laughing. Reporter: His friend Matt Damon vocal about it. He said, well, you have four and I said, yeah, but not at once. We did one at a time. Like I don't know how anybody does twins. Reporter: Clooney also revealing what life will look like as new parents, the couple known for their humanitarian work around the globe will give up life on the edge. Clooney telling the Paris "Match" magazine we decided to be more responsible to avoid danger. I won't go to South Sudan and Amal won't go to Iraq and avoid places where she knows she is not welcome. It's going to change a lot of things but that's okay. That's life and that's what it's supposed to be. George and Amal in three different countries, they live in Italy, the U.S. And uk but George says once the kids start school they'll pick one place to settle. You know what, if they have twin boys they can dress them like we're dressed today. Great mights think alike.

