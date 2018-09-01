Transcript for Gianni Versace's family slams new series as 'work of fiction'

We are back with the new TV show sparking a fierce reaction from the family of Gianni Versace. The fashion designer was murdered in 1997 and FX is now taking a closer look in its American crime story series and Linzie Janis has more on the series and backlash. Reporter: The new series comes from the makers of the critically acclaimed "The people V. O.J. Simpson" and now days before it begins airing, the Versace family breaking its silence slamming it as an unauthorized work of fiction. Help. Reporter: FX's upcoming series on the 1997 murder of Gianni Versace making waves even before its debut. I won't allow that man, that nobody to kill my brother twice. Reporter: The Versace family including sister Donatella portrayed by pe anyone pi Cruz lashing out in a statement saying the family neither authorized nor had any involvement whatsoever in the TV series saying it should only be considered as a work of fiction. The Versace series from FX follows the network's very successful "The people V. O.J. Simpson." That critically acclaimed series racked up scores of awards including two golden globes and nine emmys. People sort of know the Versace story but they don't really and I think they're going to learn a lot actually by watching this limited series. Reporter: 21st century fox and FX productions is standing by its work saying the assassination of Gianni Versace is based on Maureen Orth's heavily researched and awe mea meant indicated nonfiction best-seller "Vulgar favors" which examined the true life crime spree of Andrew Cunanan and stand by the me tickous reporting of Ms. Orth. In the past Donatella denounced that book saying it's full of falsehoods. It airs January 17th, next Wednesday, should be interesting. Stirring up a debate. Got to be hard on the family. It really does. Thank you, Linzie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.