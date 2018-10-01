Transcript for Ginger Zee explores how weather and climate impact the foods we love

We are back with a sneak peek at the brand-new season of our digital show "Food forecast." I love this and put so much heart and soul in it. We take an in-depth look at how the weather and climate have a huge impact on the food that we eat every day. Like the Orange juice that you might be having with your breakfast right now. Since those epic freezes in the '80s, the enemy of the Florida Orange is now a tiny bug. They're pretty small. Hopefully if I find one I can point it out. Yeah. Reporter: Citrus greening also known as Yellen dragon disease isn't just a problem in the U.S., it's been mutilating crops in China, India and south Africa for more than a century. This is happening all over the state of Florida. Yes, it is. It's having a major impact and we have a lot of growers are having to make decisions daily. Will they be able to stay in business. They've got it too. Reporter: A third generation citrus farmer Scott young's groves have been ravaged by the disease. I went from 400 acres down to less than 100. It's just dead. It's just dead. Reporter: The university of father has discovered a physical barrier, a form of citrus security. This is screen house. Yes, it limits the size of the insect that can move through it. We all are working on it really hard. Reporter: And they have to. Citrus is key to Florida's economy. Making the state $8.6 billion each year. We're close to some solutions. There's no silver bullet as I see it out there. It's just a matter of time. Nature there's always something to deal with here. It's part of agriculture. So, robin, you saw the dead trees and the Oranges falling then Irma comes through, takes people that had 50% loss and cuts it by half again. This has been a horrible year for Oranges. So glad you're doing this again. You should see how she lights up. You are so passionate about it. What is it about it. It's the climate, the weather part but then it's also the food we eat. What we put in our body. So important and so you'll learn not only what to look for, the labels to look for, what it all means but I like to get that, you know, it helps every single person and it's super nerdy. She is like that. You can watch the entire first and second season "Food forecast," the best many show ever. Abcnews.com/foodforecast or on the ABC news app.

