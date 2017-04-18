Ginger Zee does the #GrootDanceBomb challenge live on 'GMA'

Marvel has vowed to plant one tree for every like, share or original video posted using the #GrootDanceBomb hashtag.
0:40 | 04/18/17

Comments
