Transcript for Ginger Zee goes behind the scenes of 'Dancing With the Stars'

that. You with the bun. What's the most memorable year? Someone asked that what was your most memorable year and put it to dance, how challenging that would be. We see that on "Dancing with the stars" and remember when our sweet ginger did that. How beautiful it was. Well, she went behind the scenes at rehearsals and good morning, ginger, getting up bright and early. How are you? West coast "Gma" always rocks. How are things in the ballroom? It's just as great as ever. Actually better I would say. There are ten couples left. The freshness of the competition has now worn off so now it's the good part. You just add that emotion of dancing a story about yourself and this is a Monday night that might even bring Mr. T. To tears. It is Sunday, dress rehearsal day at "Dancing with the stars." Look, I'm back on the dance floor. But it's not my most memorable week. It's theirs. Sasha, Simone, we got them all. ??? are you starting to be able to be past the point about thinking about dancing and feeling it. I get more nervous on Sundays for blocking. You're seeing it for the first time and lights. Yeah. Sunday is the worst day. I said that when I came here. Dress rehearsal day your least or favorite day? I think it's the most nerve-racking part of the whole process. I'm ginger again. I know. I watch you on TV doing the weather. You did this. Dance is new to everybody who comes to this show but this one, you have to let your guard down. Just the guy who beat people up even though I love beating people up sometimes, I don't have no problem with this but this dance shows my rank, I can be smooth, I can be warm. Hope you enjoyed the dress rehearsal. I think it's going to be an outstanding show. That it is. I love this part of the competition because you finally see something different in their eyes, really every single person I talked to I think it's when the biggest growth starts because they all tart to break a little bit and reality sets in and then you really get vulnerable and emotion. It's pretty cool, guys. I can't wait to see tonight? We always enjoy that. Mr. T. Kind of alluded to it, a chance for them to be able to show a different side than what the public may think, ginger. Yeah, because many of them are performers so they play characters and sing, dance, do all of these things, this is the first time they're playing themselves and especially in this dance because it's for their mother like Mr. T. Is doing or it's for their children like Nancy nankerrigan. Mr. T. Is honoring his mom. What about some of the other dances? Can you give us any sneak peeks. Nick obviously has had a pretty raucous year with "The bachelor" and everything leading up to it so he is honoring Vanessa and his whole time on "The bachelor." A big group date. That's funny. Really nice and for a rumba it makes a lot of sense. And then we had, you know, Simone, wouldn't tell me exactly. Sounds like hers is extremely emotional. Maybe a story none of us have ever heard before. Secrets come out and I think we all have found in that you're only as strong as your secrets and allowing people to get to know you so I think tonight is a night where you get to know those stars that you love and you love to see dance better than you ever have before. I imagine about at this point you saw up close you get a sense of what the relationship between each of the stars and their pros is like, as well. Yes, and the honeymoon is over. I remember this time. I remember it so clearly. I would be looking at Val and going, I don't know. It's like any relationship, you know, the first part is very exciting and there's all this energy and then it really settles in and you have to find a true groove with each other and I see that in some of them and others you can see they said this week was a difficult week and -- You're a veteran of the ballroom. What is your advice for these stars who I'm sure are up early to watch you? Oh, yes, they're all awake. I told them and I told almost every single one but many of those that I talked to, Nick, Nancy, allowing this part of them to come out in their face. I think, you know, their bodies, they're starting to dance and learn how to really dance, their pros are teaching them. They're amazing but allowing yourself to feel it and go et that emotion out is where they're going to win the competition. You into he had to be a coach. You are so insightful. It's fascinating. Let me say this and we've said this, ginger, you were beautiful the season that you participated and the change that we saw in you since that time, your growth. You were already terrific to begin with so help me understand what this experience is like and how it does change you. And I don't think it matters how old you are. I don't think if you're a 16-year-old, Laurie Hernandez or Mr. T. And you had a whole life, it does change you and every single person that does the show says that because it challenges you, it strips you down. We're experts at things that we do. I study the atmosphere and feel very confident. Allowing yourself to take a step and do something you're not comfortable with brings you to a first low place then you have to -- you find something in yourself you never even knew. At least that's what happened to me in we're still on team ze. I remember the Pears we had. I'll just pretend the dance floor is mine. Givenchy -- before we go, who do you think is the front-runner. Normani looks like a professional dancer. Heather is outstanding. The guys will have to push through. Rashad is nice -- nice to look at -- I meant nice to dance. Oh. Oh, yeah. It sounded how you said it. That too. Hey, ginger, thank you. Have fun out there in the

