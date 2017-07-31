Girl, 2, walks through wet concrete in family's home More Izzadora Millaway, of Cleveland, Tennessee, left her footprints in concrete that had just been poured in the home's basement during a renovation project. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Girl, 2, walks through wet concrete in family's home This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Upside of parenting

Now Playing: Girl, 2, walks through wet concrete in family's home

Now Playing: Boy honored after carrying baby sister out of burning home

Now Playing: Black water bubbles up at Niagara Falls

Now Playing: Doctor delivers a patient's baby while at the hospital to give birth

Now Playing: California college revokes students' admission

Now Playing: Outer Banks power outage forces evacuations

Now Playing: 12 inmates escape Alabama jail

Now Playing: 102-year-old crosses 2 things off his bucket list

Now Playing: Chris Christie gets in fan's face at baseball game

Now Playing: Mystery deepens for missing Rocky Mountain treasure hunter

Now Playing: Desperate manhunt for alleged killer in Minneapolis

Now Playing: This Week Fast Forward 7.30.2017

Now Playing: Reaction to shocking video of a death at the US-Mexican border

Now Playing: Family of missing treasure hunter speaks out

Now Playing: Thousands evacuate North Carolina's Outer Banks after power outage caused by construction company

Now Playing: Mysterious package explodes, injuring man who opened it

Now Playing: Austin police take entire fleet of Ford SUVs off the streets

Now Playing: Urgent warning for parents regarding antihistamines

Now Playing: Facebook scam targets moms across the country Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48949113,"title":"Girl, 2, walks through wet concrete in family's home","duration":"0:33","description":"Izzadora Millaway, of Cleveland, Tennessee, left her footprints in concrete that had just been poured in the home's basement during a renovation project.","url":"/GMA/video/girl-walks-wet-concrete-familys-home-48949113","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}