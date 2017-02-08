Transcript for Glitter iPhone cases recalled after causing burns

And now to a consumer alert about popular glitter iPhone cases. More than 250,000 recalled after dozens of people say they were burned by the mixture when their case cracked and Rebecca Jarvis has details. Good morning. I see a lot of kids with these case. They are extremely popular. They're trendy, Michael. Good morning. These iPhone cases have now been linked to burns and skin irritation and customers would bought them are now entitled to a full refund. It's the@ hot iPhone accessory, a liquid glitter case sold online and at major retailers across the country including Amazon and Victoria secret but after reports of burns from the mixbin cases the company along with the consumer product safety commission issuing a recall Tuesday. They can leak liquid and glitter and cause skin irritation and burns. Reporter: The recall made for the iPhone 6, 6s and 7. A total 24 different models. One person reported some permanent scarring. Another reported burns and swelling to her face, leg and other body parts. Reporter: While 24 people worldwide, 19 in the U.S. Reporting skin irritation and burns from the contents of the mixbin phone indicates. Others turning to somebody about other brand liquid cases. One woman posting a rash she says came from her case. Another posting a burn from a separate case. That case now off the market. And we reached out to the companies that sold this product as well as mixbin. Did not hear back. Those who have any of the 24 cases under recall should contact mixbin electronics for a full refund, Michael.

