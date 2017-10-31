Transcript for 'GMA' anchors reveal their superhero-themed 2017 Halloween costumes

??? In a world where thieves have overrun the city, there's only one team that can stop them. The robbers struck again. Holy jewel thief, we better tell the others. Guys, look. It's the signal. Ah, that looks like a forecast for trouble. Let's go. We better suit up. ??? ??? are you ready ??? ??? it's time for me to take it I'm the boss right now ??? Come on, George. On my way. ??? Uh you say I'm complicated ??? ??? what's wrong with being ??? The villains have no idea what awaits them inside our studio. ??? What's wrong with being what's wrong with being ??? ??? confident ??? ??? what's wrong with being what's wrong with being ??? ??? what's wrong with being confident ??? note what's wrong with being what's wrong with being ??? note what's wrong with being confident ??? ??? oh yeah ??? ??? It's time to get the chains out ??? I'm Sara Haines reporting live from times square where a band of burglars has just taken over the studio. They're everywhere. I need help. Is there anyone out there who can help save us? Wait. What's that sound? Is that the theme from "Wonder woman"? Is she really coming to rescue us? Thank goodness wonder woman is here. But I think we're going to need more help. Wait. I think I see someone. Is that spider-man climbing the rooftops to get to us? Could it be? ??? He's got to be strong ??? ??? I need a hero ??? Amazing. Two superheroes here to save the day. But, wait, what's that sound? I think I hear a motorcycle. Could it be an avenger ride nothing times square? It's black widow. ??? it's like a superhero convention in here. Who else wants to join the rescue party? I see something moving behind that water tower. Who could it be? Groot. I am Groot. ??? I'm not sure how much safer I feel but I do enjoy watching baby Groot. Are there more superheroes on the way? Wait. What's that outside the window? Could it be, is it a bird. Is it a plane, no, it's super -- no, it's not. We are truly witnessing history with all of these superheroes in one place. ??? Thunder feel the thunder ??? ? Hold on. I think I see someone else. ??? Thunder feel the thunder ??? ??? lightning and the thunder ??? Is that -- It's the god of thunder. Watch those arms. That hammer must be heavier than it looks. I can't believe the consortium of crime fighters assembled here. Hold on. Look. Look. The bat signal. Batman must be here too. ??? Remember me remember me ??? Batman must be here too. I mean, wait. Wait a minute. I thought everyone was going to be dressed as legos That's Lego man Batman. Folks, we have a super abundance of superheroes. They vanquished the villains, saved us all, thank you for bringing justice to New York. I'm so lucky to get the first interview with these incredible crime fighters. Okay. So we need to go here first, wonder woman. Yes. Wonder woman. Yes. Hey. If you could use your lasso of truth on any of your fellow superhe superhero, who would it be. I could never break the code of the superhero, never, never but that one right there, yeah, I think on that. You heard it here first. Thor. Thor. Black widow. Yes. Yes. You called? You're looking fetching this morning. Stop flirting with me. Where do you shop? Well, usually avengers prime free shipping. You might want to hook up with Thor. And I can't Lego -- Oh. Of the fact Lego Batman is here. Clearly he didn't get the memo. You're built like a brick -- never mind. This is rob, by the way. I'm Batman. If anyone is not going G the memo it's rob. Parking is tough. Where did you park your batmobile? Well, I've got the boy wonder circling the block. Robin is swinging around. I got a pesky reporter asking a lot of questions. Okay, baby Groot, we can't forget about you and your sweet little short arms. How does it feel to be with all these superheroes today? I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. You are. I am Groot. Okay. I am Groot. Superman/clark Kent slash Stephanopoulos. I'll stick with the last one. Clarkanopoulos. How did you get here. Did we fly? What do you think. I'll go with yes. Amy, you climbed all the way up here. What people need to know we're only on the second floor. Well, it was still a feat. Yes, it was. Do I feel saved? Can you open your shirt, George because you look like you're doing the news. And, Thor, that is one heck of a hammer. Thank you. Wow. How much does it weigh? You didn't just ask that. My dear, that is a very personal question. It's heavy. I figured as much.

