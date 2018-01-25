Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have healthy living products for $20 and under

bargains, 20 bucks and under. They're great for you, these bargains. They will make you feel great. So first up, this is the digital yon touch thermometer, instant, accurate, easy so you'll press that button. I would hold this about an inch away from your forehead when you're sleeping or awake and I get an accurate temperature reading. If I'm sleeping and I catch you standing over me like that if I wake up. It just means I'm taking care of you and as Dr. Jen reminds me, if you have an infant check with your pediatrician first, safe for all ages. It will named best invention by "Time" magazine. Normally $40, slashed in half, 20 bucks. Green means you're okay. So, look how cute are these. We going to like peanut butter and jelly. These are perfect for -- insulated for hot and cold, dishwasher and microwave safe. They make a big assortment. Think ahead for Valentine's day. $17 to $38 for singles or sets all slashed in half, 18 to $9. This company based in north Carolina, 100% soy waxed infused with aromatherapy oils. That little soy heart is rose scented. You pop it right into the little melter. Just like that is going and you get hours of fragrance without a flame so 18 different scents. Teddy bear, that is lemon verbena. Smell that lemon. Isn't that nice? All of the scents are spectacular. What I love instead of just bricks they're cute shapes. Cute. Like you. They remind you of you, like teddy bear sweet. Anyway, so they've got the melters, also little travel size melters, silicone dish right there that is heat resistant, 18 cents. I love this company. Normally 13 to $40. Everything that we have is slashed in half, $6.50 to 20 bucks. Great deal. Celebrity manicurist. Really manicurist to the stars. What I love about this. This is her gel lab pro collection so what's great about it, it is an alternative to the gels that are often not very good. Great top coat for shine. We have Angie and Vicki here polishing their nails over there for us. They are giving me a thumb's up on this and look fabulous with these nail colors but what I like, they're super safe for your nails. No light, no tool, no damage to your nails. Beautiful colors and really great treatments for your nails too from Deborah lippmann. Everything slashed in half so $6 to $18 and free shipping? Bam, that does it. California based company created these. Four different types that you're going to get, all grass fed beef, cage-free Turkey and no junky ingredients, one of the things we like best, all four flavors you'll love. Four-pack normally $24 slashed in half, 12 buck Foss are a four-pack and then finally, rbx active wear. We also have that Ramona, Melissa and Alex, all in this rbx activewear. Fashion forward but also great for the gym, errands, weekends, all have great details to them. Shirt, bottoms, small to 3x. Normally $20 to $38, everything slashed in half, 10 to $19 from rbx? And everybody is going home, everybody here is going home with gifts from Deborah Lippman and country archer jerky company and partnered with them on the P great deals. Get the details on our website. Make sure you check it out. Tory, you continue to amaze me.

