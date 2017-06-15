Transcript for 'GMA' exclusive: Inside the home of the late Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds

We took you inside her daughter Carrie fisher's house Tuesday and now, ginger, you're taking us to her pore's home full of great items about to hit the auction block and some are for a good cause. Todd fisher, deb key's son invited us into her home to see the spectacular collection of Hollywood memorabilia and told us his mom adored her fans and she would want us to be in there and for all of us to have access. ??? Singin' in the rain ??? Reporter: Debbie Reynolds was a film legend with an unmatched passion for Hollywood history. She lived right next door to her daughter Carrie fisher. Herself a big collector of memorabilia including so many rarely seen items from "Star wars." So we're just leaving what you can see right there Carrie fisher's home and just 100 feet or so on the same property down this hill, Debbie Reynolds' house. ??? and what a home it is. Debbie's son Todd inviting us in stuffed with memories of so many Hollywood legends from the golden era of tinseltown many of them her close friends. Frank Sinatra, Katharine Hepburn. Greer garrison and all of these photographs are inswiebed to her which is amazing. Reporter: Debbie is credited for wanting to save the history of Hollywood for future generations. She was passionate about preserving that history. She knew it was important. She just could not understand why the rest of the industry didn't think so. Reporter: She started her collection in 1970 at mgm studio auction and over four decades brought together tens of millions of dollars worth of treasures. This is my mother's costume from "Singin' in the rain." This is the birthday cake that she pops out of. All I do is dream of you, you know, they do that cute little Charleston dance number. ??? ??? dreaming of you ??? Reporter: And now some of her personal possessions including another "Singin' in the rain" dress she wore with Gene Kelly are up for auction with some proceeds going to charity. We have a lot of her jewelry, you know, things she wore, we have a lot of these things are photo I.d.'d from specific things she would go to, award shows. The jewelry, it shows a lot of personality. Things most of us were able to see on remember the ornate bed from "Guedesiree" -- Carrie slept in it for about three years of her life. Reporter: But Debbie's ultimate treasure. Her kids. Carrie and Todd's booties preserved in bronze next to her lifetime achievement academy award. What's cool about my mother's life. It was a life well lived. And she lived and did everything that she ever dreamed of. And Todd loves his mother and sister so, so much. The auction takes place in September as we mentioned some of the proceeds will be going to two charity, one of them chosen by Billie lourd Carrie a daughter and deb key's granddaughter. What a time in history to capture. A playpen and two great women who collected for so many of us

