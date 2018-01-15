Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Chris Hemsworth opens up about the 'onscreen chemistry' with his wife in '12 Strong'

Here's his 62 hot lips from GMA today. Coaching Noory colony is one of the winners in speech contest honoring his legacy what it was about doctor can inspired me to speak. Apple is looking around and my community and I thought a lot of homes he. And I got no one really doing anything about it what's next I will continue at its peak. I think out of his side to become and it's turning me fire the commute. Over the like working with your wife and found. It was good lord who hole of the recently been remiss in not on screen chemistry 7 NEWS. We didn't have given shooting. I would ventriloquist sad about what she put of course familiar she's she's almost. The president's re election argue president I don't forget memoirs know how to act passed. It isn't out how to find your find hard to topple gamer. Accident first of the Art Gallery of Ontario. Australia Marines showed the first when you know I decided to you that the first and yes those were the good joins us. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning on GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.