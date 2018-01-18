'GMA' Hot List: Dolly Parton receives 2 Guinness World Records

Plus, emergency room doctor Dr. Allan Hansen says it's unclear why the flu this year seems to be "more virulent or infectious," and a new study suggests that tea makes you more creative.
1:10 | 01/18/18

Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Dolly Parton receives 2 Guinness World Records
Here's 62 hot lips from GMA today. This year's flu is absolutely different we've been here about seemingly healthy people almost certainly get sick in or even die from the flu and it's happening so fast and light is bad it's not clear at this time line. It seems to be more virulent and more infectious really the predominant people it affected though Arthur young and elderly. She's broken two world records and she wasn't even aware of that Dolly has more hits on billboard's hot country chart than any other few artists ever and she also got the most in decades with a top twenty hit she did say jokingly the decades referee there. Look like she's about a hundred years old miss Dolly is 71 years young and to my surprise back. Scientists and Michael Strahan has had it right all along even a single. C makes you more creative team is a natural mood booster are a you need your swamp. The better your mood the more creative you are my feeling outperform punching for. And that's the GMA hot list from the day we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

