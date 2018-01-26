'GMA' Hot List: Ginger Zee's heartfelt parenting question

More
Zee, who's expecting her second child, posed a question to her Facebook fans, wondering how she'll ever love her second child as much as her first.
1:10 | 01/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Ginger Zee's heartfelt parenting question
Here's his 62 hot lips from GMA today. Ginger posted a question wondering how so ever loved her second child as much as he loved her first witnessed are feeling like this but within a month of my due date I think I just started looking at Adrien and every time at look at them and thank. How will I like this one as much as I love you because what if I do you know and I want as favorites there's no question. I have how common it. This probably in nearly universal. You will love that TV it will be different and incredible. Today is national fine that at work. Here's cheering good value at work. More at work and you're making it a lot of fun for us I think. Little bar their banning customers who use the word literally you would not be served you will be asked to leave the premises. It's my drink. Is praised Al worldwide a phrase that whatever he the world when. I could hear someone say everybody's talking about I'd give it earlier today he didn't get it literally not true. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52637743,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: Ginger Zee's heartfelt parenting question","duration":"1:10","description":"Zee, who's expecting her second child, posed a question to her Facebook fans, wondering how she'll ever love her second child as much as her first.","url":"/GMA/video/gma-hot-list-ginger-zees-heartfelt-parenting-question-52637743","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.