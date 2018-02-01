Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Hollywood women unveil next step in 'Me Too' movement

Here's his 62 hot lips from GMA today. So look how this group came together I'd like to say that we are outraged funneled into action it began as a series of meetings and here we are today it's great to me to continue the conversation but time's up it's about solutions the solutions that we're looking for are for example the legal pads on. The purpose the fund is to help low income women don't have the means to get representation that they need when his. Yes it was really fun to watch and you have one who pulled up on her in a race car he got serenaded with an original song do those things weren't going that extra mile so yeah I mean it just makes that introduction of the memorable and. Me makes a time you know stand out there was also one guy from Arkansas won't think I'm. They know those solo punishment okay. You can do this you know and they see through that look at me right away and else like wow I. They're still searching for a New Year's resolution say goodbye to the word. Sure they don't worry that sets us up for failure salad instead of saying I should handed jam Jackson got really. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.