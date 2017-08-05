'GMA' Hot List: Instagram launches a new campaign to raise mental health awareness

Plus, alligator expert Donny Aldarelli plays with a gator live on "GMA" and Kimberly Felshaw is honored for her work throwing baby showers for military mothers.
1:08 | 05/08/17

Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Instagram launches a new campaign to raise mental health awareness
Here's 62 hot lips from GMA today this. He's hung in Scranton to tell their stories individual way and how they're feeling so we decided to do is to create a video campaign highlighting these communities of support that exist as mr. Graham and instead Graham is offering tools and a connection tube. Connecting to a community. That can get you to help me. Yes it's the inside and out there they have the strongest bite added any animal on the plane they don't like to let go well. War in the opening here aren't yet the question is are you already have they want us now after that snapping you have to Wear about a he had two glove back to pay that much. Relief outshot created operation showers appreciation she throws baby showers for military families on budget how does it feel to give so much to these people. It's amazing and overwhelming their families that truly deserve it you came up with us which I just thought was fantastic. And so there sponsors still alive we have a 25000. Dollar check. And and that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning on GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":47281840,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: Instagram launches a new campaign to raise mental health awareness","duration":"1:08","description":"Plus, alligator expert Donny Aldarelli plays with a gator live on \"GMA\" and Kimberly Felshaw is honored for her work throwing baby showers for military mothers. ","url":"/GMA/video/gma-hot-list-instagram-launches-campaign-raise-mental-47281840","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
