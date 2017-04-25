'GMA' Hot List: Kelly Osbourne reveals her mother's celebrity crush

More
Plus, Patti LaBelle shares dessert recipes from her new book and the "GMA" anchors discuss a very valuable penny.
1:10 | 04/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Kelly Osbourne reveals her mother's celebrity crush
Here's your 62 hot list from GMA today sleepiness. Feel about what to do my data they unlike had to re added is blessed to make himself out of us. Unlike yeah yeah. Can you personally this book to me to Michael I have a secret to tell you you or my mom's celebrity crush. This good but would inspired by viral video out of body. Let Limbaugh. Find a penny pick it up all of they'll have good luck I only forgot I had finally yeah. I don't know that party do you have any opinion yeah. I love yeah. I I believe. Imagine if you find in this particular penny if you're gonna have a really good luck there is a penny a 385000. Dollars in the. If anybody G into the afternoon and I'll be sticking to my penny then my. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47014553,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: Kelly Osbourne reveals her mother's celebrity crush ","duration":"1:10","description":"Plus, Patti LaBelle shares dessert recipes from her new book and the \"GMA\" anchors discuss a very valuable penny.","url":"/GMA/video/gma-hot-list-kelly-osbourne-reveals-mothers-celebrity-47014553","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.