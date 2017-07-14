-
Now Playing: Mom hosts 'CPR Parties' to help educate her community on how to perform CPR
-
Now Playing: How learning hands-only CPR can help save lives
-
Now Playing: How to Give an Infant CPR
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Learning infant CPR basics
-
Now Playing: 3 brothers are biking 3,500 miles to raise money, awareness
-
Now Playing: Beyonce shares 1st photo of twins Sir Carter and Rumi
-
Now Playing: Lady Antebellum wows the Central Park crowd with their hit 'Need You Now'
-
Now Playing: Lady Antebellum performs 'Good Time to Be Alive'
-
Now Playing: Lady Antebellum rocks out Central Park to their song 'Downtown'
-
Now Playing: Lady Antebellum performs a special version of their hit 'You Look Good'
-
Now Playing: A sneak peek of Star Wars Land from D23 Expo
-
Now Playing: Quick fixes for painful sunburns
-
Now Playing: Lady Antebellum performs 'Heart Break' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Lady Antebellum live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Shooting unfolds at Jerusalem holy site
-
Now Playing: What do Google and Facebook know about you?
-
Now Playing: Are there harmful chemicals in your mac and cheese?
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson Vegas robbery accomplices speak out
-
Now Playing: Woman killed by jet-engine blast at popular tourist site
-
Now Playing: What's next in the Russia investigation