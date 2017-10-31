Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Millie Bobby Brown didn't know what a record player was before 'Stranger Things'

Near his 62 half lift from GMA today. Some truth on any of your own superheroes. What if he thought could never break the code of the super heroes now have a look like thank god they got the about it. Open your shirt George did you just a good evening news. In the Russell household Mike Jensen is perhaps he is not happy holidays we're girls dressing about the and it today. Okay data and the movies look if they fail they got. Welcome to Hollywood kid. That we love about the show personally because it goes back to the eighties that's my time. Having experienced it what do you take away from the what do you like now I mean I didn't even know Albrecht McClellan yeah. Yes yes like I just was like it's a box that that would like Anthony. I like and had a really dominant and you're looking superhero though that we all of his. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see what a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.