Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant reacts to the Golden State Warriors' big win

Here's your 62 hot lip from Jia made the day. Here that thing around. Do you think that. We wouldn't think back on him. Snows and the influence of much debate with the belt with a night you lord now. Should be considered them. Underway. Without great. Who works in. Who problems the words. Thank you see hill this whole thing. What do cats for this movie with a lot of singing on the sale. There was a lot of singing which the crew did not enjoy back. I would turn to Chilean and go sit wouldn't call. City. Yeah. Well I don't sing as good as Gillian thing that our biggest YU ever told on Good Morning America. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.